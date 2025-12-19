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Saturday Night Musings on Crude & Iran
It ain't over till it's over. And this conflict is anything but over. It's April 7 all over again.
May 24
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Erik Townsend
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April 2026
The Race to Reactor 53: How Idaho Falls Is Separating the Men from the Boys in Nuclear
Why the Fourth of July deadline matters less than who crosses the finish line at all — and why the fuel choice may matter most of all
Apr 27
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Erik Townsend
70
8
7
March 2026
Worst-Case Scenarios if Nuclear Power Plants are Targeted in the Iran Conflict
Sobering thoughts on what's possible if involved governments resort to the unthinkable...
Mar 22
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Erik Townsend
47
15
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Why The Ultimate Geopolitical Hedge (Gold) Crashed in Reaction to the Iran Conflict
And why the crash will create the buy-the-dip opportunity of a lifetime
Mar 22
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Erik Townsend
174
20
8
December 2025
Nuclear Energy Policy: China's ticket to Global Hegemony
Executive summary
Dec 19, 2025
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Erik Townsend
33
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4
April 2025
Why China's Thorium-Fueled TMSR-LF1 Reactor is a Really Big Deal
Part III: China's role in the World Order and how TMSR-LF1 fits into a grand strategy
Apr 17, 2025
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Erik Townsend
58
7
12
Why China's Thorium-Fueled TMSR-LF1 Reactor is a Really Big Deal
Part II: Why the TS-MSBR can make Nuclear cheaper than coal & gas, while LWRs can't
Apr 6, 2025
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Erik Townsend
40
6
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Why China's Thorium-Fueled TMSR-LF1 Reactor is a Really Big Deal
Part I: Development History of the TMSR-LF1 Thorium-Fueled Molten Salt Reactor
Apr 3, 2025
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Erik Townsend
47
6
9
January 2025
A Tragic Policy Error!
The UK’s Decision to Immobilize Valuable Reactor-Grade Plutonium that Could Have Fueled a Clean Energy Revolution
Jan 27, 2025
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Erik Townsend
36
5
7
The Nuclear Renaissance is Off-Course
Why Thermal- rather than Fast-Spectrum Breeder Reactors should do the Heavy Lifting for Energy Transition, and why only the Thorium fuel cycle can scale…
Jan 3, 2025
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Erik Townsend
165
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August 2024
What Peter Thiel got Right/Wrong on Rogan
With regard to nuclear energy, China, and nuclear weapons proliferation risks
Aug 19, 2024
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Erik Townsend
59
20
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April 2024
Grid-Scale Nuclear Fusion Energy Debunked
This post debunks claims that grid-scale nuclear fusion energy will be commercialized in the next decade, and argues that fusion offers few benefits…
Apr 4, 2024
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Erik Townsend
18
8
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© 2026 Erik Townsend
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