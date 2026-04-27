Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

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Alina Khay's avatar
Alina Khay
Apr 30

Spot‑on. No notes.

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Bill D's avatar
Bill D
Apr 28

Turbines seem to be the major chock point. GE Vernova for example has a back log of years. SMRs are useless without the ability to turn heat into electricity.

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