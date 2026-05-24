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AF's avatar
AF
2d

Thanks Eric. I would add ( and speculate ) that the US alone cannot restore the Gulf and at the same time remove Iran as a threat. Until China joins US to act together, best that can be expected is a ceasefire stalemate. To me this is not about the Gulf or Oil or enriched uranium, its about the decline in US power. Not to say that the US could not level whoever they want - they probably could. But the long term planning and strategy and costs ( $ and human ) required to maintain supreme global power is not there. The public's willingness to sacrifice for that goal is not there. Nor was it there before December 7, 1941. The "powers in charge " know what is required. Maybe its is peaceful handing off of global power. Of cource this would require the nation to suddenly live within its means. Which means getting back into the factory and producing. Working 60 hrs a week for less. Saving and paying down debt. All while maintaining social cohesion. Its going to require a truely great leader

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Trumplestiltskin's avatar
Trumplestiltskin
2d

Great piece on "peace" Erik! The timing would suggest Trump quietly agrees with the barrel counters that this would be a big problem soon and that would imply he's the one blinking first imo. Petition to rename Straight of Hormuz to "The Damned Straight" can't imagine too many people will want to sail through there again re opening or not.

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