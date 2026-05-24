A note on timing: I’m writing this on Saturday evening, May 23, 2026 — roughly 20 hours before the Sunday 6:00pm ET futures open. Parts of this piece are meant for immediate consumption. By the time the screens light up Sunday night, the story I’m about to tell will have to be weighed against whatever the crude market actually does. But the explanation below — of nuclear hedging, of the 440.9 kg of 60%-enriched uranium, and of what this war has really been about from day one — does not have an expiration date. The immediate market reaction is a 48-hour story. The structural reality underneath it will be the relevant framework weeks and months from now, regardless of how Sunday night’s tape prints.

I told you on X this afternoon that this post was coming:

Here it is. It’s a long one, so in proper institutional-research fashion, I’m putting every major conclusion up front in bullet form. Read the summary, decide whether you want the full argument, and proceed accordingly.

Bottom Line Up Front

Trump announced a “peace deal” on Truth Social this afternoon. The post says an agreement is “largely negotiated,” invokes a “Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE,” and declares that the Strait of Hormuz “will be opened.” It reads like the war is ending. It is not. Not even close.

Expect a gap-down in Brent and WTI at Sunday’s 6:00pm ET futures open — unless someone with a louder megaphone than mine debunks the “it’s over” narrative before then. I think that gap-down, if it happens, will be selling into a misunderstanding.

This is April 7, Round 2. The substance — the part that would actually end the war — has again been deferred. What’s genuinely new here is a nuclear negotiation and-Strait reopening framework, not a nuclear deal .

The reported MOU is one page, 14 points: declare the war over, gradually reopen Hormuz, lift the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, unfreeze some Iranian assets, and kick the hard nuclear questions neither side has been willing to budge on to a 30-to-60-day follow-on negotiation that has not yet started.

The single issue that determines whether this war ends — possession of Iran’s ~440.9 kg of 60%-enriched uranium — was explicitly left out of the text. Iran’s Foreign Ministry wasted no time going on the record to emphasize this key omission the same day Trump announced the “Peace” deal.

Trump insists Iran must surrender that material. Iran says it never will. Iran’s Supreme Leader reportedly issued a directive on May 21 that the stockpile “should not leave the country.” Secretary Rubio, the same weekend, repeated that any deal must include “turning over enriched uranium.” Neither side has moved a millimeter. Everything else is noise until that one core disagreement is resolved.

The “is Iran weeks from a bomb, or has it had no weapons program for 20+ years?” contradiction is fake. Both statements are essentially true. Reconciling them requires understanding nuclear hedging — a concept the mainstream media has been derelict in failing to explain. This post explains it thoroughly.

Enrichment is not a linear process. Getting from 60% to 90% weapons-grade enrichment requires roughly 1% of the effort it took to get to 60%. By stockpiling 60% material, Iran has already done about 99% of the separative work needed for a bomb’s worth of fuel.

That stockpile is confirmed fact — not allegation, not propaganda, not suspicion. It was audited and verified by IAEA inspectors. Nobody on either side disputes it exists.

Stories of a US or Israeli special-forces raid to “go in and grab the uranium” are not credible. Absent Iranian cooperation, every named expert who has spoken on the record calls such an operation somewhere between “unlike any mission the US military has tried before” and “rather fantastical.” That material leaves Iran only with Tehran’s consent — or behind a full ground occupation.

For the crude market, the question that matters is not “is there a deal?” It’s “how much oil actually moves through the Strait of Hormuz?” Watch tanker traffic, not headlines.

The durable takeaway: this can drag on for months. A global economic event tied to energy is, in my view, already a near-certainty at some severity. How much oil flows through Hormuz over the next several weeks will determine whether that event is merely painful or genuinely catastrophic. If the Strait remains substantially closed for just a few more weeks, a catastrophic outcome will become certain. We only have a few weeks left to sort this out, and if the strait remains substantially closed for the full 60 day negotiation period prescribed in today’s 14-point MOU, the global economic impact will be catastrophic and irreversible.

If that summary is enough for you, you can stop here. If you want the argument, read on.

What Actually Happened This Afternoon

Trump posted to Truth Social from the Oval Office on Saturday afternoon. Here is the post.

Read it again — and notice what is not in it. There is no mention of Iran’s enriched-uranium stockpile. No mention of dismantling nuclear facilities. No mention of IAEA inspections. And no mention of whether the Strait reopening is full and free, or partial and conditional. This is a triumphalist post built almost entirely out of the things everyone wants to hear and almost none of the things that would tell you whether the war is genuinely ending.

It’s also worth noting that Trump’s parallel comments to reporters the same day were markedly softer. He told CBS the two sides are “getting a lot closer” and that any final agreement would see Iran’s enriched uranium “satisfactorily handled” — a deliberately vague phrase that commits to nothing. He told Axios the odds of a deal were a “solid 50/50,” and said that without one Iran would be “blow[n] to a thousand hells.” The Pentagon reportedly spent Friday preparing a fresh strike option that had not been called off as of Saturday afternoon.

Why I Expect a Gap-Down Tomorrow Night— and Why I Think It’s Wrong

Headlines move oil. “Trump announces Iran peace deal, Strait of Hormuz to reopen” is exactly the kind of headline that produces a sharp risk-off-the-war repricing the moment futures open. So my base case is a gap-down in Brent and WTI Sunday at 6:00pm ET.

We have a recent calibration for how violent that move can be. When the early-April ceasefire was announced, Brent fell roughly 16% in a session, dropping below $100; WTI fell about the same. When a “near deal” report hit on May 6, US crude plunged as much as 15% intraday and Brent as much as 11% before moderating. Brent closed this past Friday around $103 and WTI around $97, already down on the week as the market handicapped a deal. A gap-down open leading to a 10–15% move lower from Friday’s close on a “peace” headline would be entirely plausible before Monday’s close.

To be clear: I am not predicting where crude settles next week. I’m saying that if the tape gaps down on this news, I believe it will be selling into a misreading — and the rest of this post explains why. If a more influential voice debunks the “it’s over” framing before Sunday evening, the gap may not materialize at all. But as I write this Saturday night, the narrative running is “peace,” and that narrative is dead wrong.

This Is April 7, Round 2

We’ve seen this movie before. Back in April, Trump announced that Iran had essentially agreed to terms — and then walked it back, conceding on April 12 that “most points were agreed to, but the only point that mattered, NUCLEAR, was not.” The structure of this weekend’s announcement is the same. A triumphal declaration, followed within hours by an Iranian denial that the only thing that actually matters was even discussed in the negotiations leading to this “peace” announcement.

Here’s what’s actually on the table, per the reporting: a one-page, 14-point Memorandum of Understanding that would:

declare an end to the war, gradually reopen the Strait of Hormuz, lift the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, unfreeze some Iranian assets held abroad, and launch a 30-to-60-day follow-on negotiation on the nuclear program. There is even talk of a possible 12-year nuclear moratorium being discussed in that later round.

Notice the architecture. The MOU resolves the war and the Strait — the things that hurt Trump politically and hurt the global economy. It defers the nuclear file — the advertised reason the war was started to begin with, and the only thing that can actually end it.

So why announce a deal that resolves nothing substantive? My read is blunt: Trump needs a plausible story that the war is on ceasefire. Two pressures converge on him. The first is constitutional — a “non-war condition” relieves the pressure created by the 60-day congressional authorization clock, the War Powers problem of a president running a sustained military campaign without fresh authorization. Declaring a ceasefire, even a hollow one, arguably resets that clock and quiets the challenge. April’s ceasefire did exactly that.

The second is electoral — US gasoline hit a roughly $4.53 national average ahead of Memorial Day, a four-year high, and Republicans are staring at a midterm in which both chambers look vulnerable. A peace headline that promises cheaper gas is worth a great deal in that context, whether or not it’s real. This is the April maneuver, repackaged as a 14-point MOU with a 30-to-60-day countdown timer attached.

Every substantive “red line” issue — the uranium, dismantlement of centrifuge cascades, the return of inspectors, Iran’s right to enrich at all, the missile program, the future of Iranian tolls on Hormuz — has been pushed into a follow-on negotiation that doesn’t even have an advertised start date. Nothing that actually matters to ending the conflict was agreed in the talks that produced this weekend’s announcement. And Iran went out of their way to go on record emphasizing this to be the case just hours after Trump’s Truth Social announcement.

The Central Crux: 440.9 kg of 60%-Enriched Uranium

Here is the point markets and media keep failing to focus on, and it is, in my view, the entire ballgame.

Trump has consistently said “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.” What he means — and he has been fairly explicit about it — is that Iran must give up physical possession of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium—what the President often refers to as “nuclear dust”. He said in late May, at the White House, words to the effect of: we’ll get it, we don’t want it, we’ll probably destroy it once we have it. Secretary Rubio, in remarks in Sweden and India this same weekend, listed three non-negotiable US criteria for any deal: stop Iran from getting a weapon, reopen Hormuz without tolls, and turn over the enriched uranium.

Iran’s position, from the first day of this conflict, has been the mirror image. The uranium is a red line; it will not be surrendered under any circumstances. According to Reuters, citing two senior Iranian sources, Iran’s Supreme Leader issued a directive on May 21 — two days before Trump’s “peace” post — that the stockpile “should not leave the country.” And Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said plainly on May 23 that the nuclear file is not part of the current framework and is “subject to separate discussions” later.

Sit with that. On Saturday, Trump announced a peace deal. Later that same Saturday, Iran’s own Foreign Ministry said the one issue that started the war is not even in that “peace deal”. Two days earlier, Iran’s Supreme Leader reportedly told his establishment the stockpile stays. And Rubio, the same weekend, repeated that the deal must include handing the uranium over. A close and careful reading of what has actually transpired would be “there has been zero progress made on any of the issues that actually matter”. But that’s not the narrative circulating at the time of this writing late evening that same Saturday (May 23, 2026).

This is the crux. The conflict cannot end until one side bends on this single point, and so far neither side has wavered — not once, not even rhetorically. All the rest of the peace talk is noise until this is resolved. As of Saturday night, there is no public statement from any named Iranian official — not President Pezeshkian, not Foreign Minister Araghchi, not the Supreme National Security Council — saying the stockpile will move to a third country. Until that statement exists, the red line is exactly where it was on day one.

Iran’s “nuclear dust” stockpile is not an allegation. The IAEA’s most recent Board of Governors report documents that Iran had 440.9 kg of uranium enriched up to 60% U-235 as of the June 2025 attacks, of which the Agency had independently verified 432.9 kg in UF₆ form. This was audited. Inspectors physically confirmed it. Nobody on either side disputes that it exists. The dispute is entirely about what happens to it next.

Nuclear Hedging: The Concept the Media Refuses to Explain

Now to the part the mainstream media has, in my view, completely failed at — and the part that will still matter long after Sunday’s futures print.

You’ve already heard two claims, repeated constantly, that sound flatly contradictory:

Trump, Senator Lindsey Graham, and others insist Iran was “only weeks away from a nuclear weapon.”

DNI Tulsi Gabbard, and many others, insist the US Intelligence Community assesses that “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon” and that the Supreme Leader has not authorized the weapons program that was suspended in 2003.

The media treats these as a partisan he-said-she-said. They are not. Both statements are essentially true. Understanding how these seemingly contradictory statements can both be true requires a nuanced understanding of a concept called nuclear hedging — and the failure to explain it is the single biggest hole in the public conversation.

Start with the distinction the IC actually draws — between weaponization and capability. Weaponization is the program to design and build an actual deliverable warhead: the high-explosive lens work, the neutron initiator, the metallurgy, the modeling, the integration onto a missile. The IC assesses Iran’s leadership has not authorized that program since 2003. Capability is having the fissile material and centrifuge infrastructure to “break out” — to produce weapons-grade material — in days to weeks once a political decision is made.

Iran’s ~440.9 kg of 60% HEU sits squarely on the capability side of that line. This is textbook nuclear hedging: the deliberate strategic posture of building and maintaining the option to weaponize quickly, without actually exercising it. Put another way, it’s an at-the-money call option on nuclear weaponization.

A threshold state is one that can produce a rudimentary weapon within weeks-to-months of deciding to. Japan is the canonical example — sometimes described as being “one screwdriver’s turn” from a bomb, with the material and know-how but no weapon and no decision to build one. Iran’s own former foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has openly invoked “the Japanese nuclear model” for Iran.

So when Gabbard says Iran “is not building a nuclear weapon,” she is making an accurate statement about weaponization status — about whether the warhead program has been re-authorized. When Trump and Graham say Iran is “weeks away from a bomb,” they are making a roughly accurate statement about breakout capability — if you redefine “bomb” to mean “weapons-grade uranium” rather than “a finished, deliverable warhead.” Both are true. Both are also misleading on their face, because each side states its half of the truth and lets the listener assume the other half.

Tucker Carlson and others who present “Iran hasn’t had an active weapons program in 20 years” as proof that the threat is entirely imaginary are being just as misleading as those who say Iran is “two weeks from a mushroom cloud.” The honest synthesis: Iran has chosen to occupy the precise rung of the ladder one step below a weapon. It has the material. It has the centrifuges, although they may now be damaged. But as best the IC can tell, it has not yet made the political decision to assemble a warhead.

Why 60% enrichment is the tripwire. This is the technical fact that the “20 years, no program” crowd glosses over. Enrichment is not linear work. The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation calculated, from IAEA data, that the separative work embodied in Iran’s 60% stockpile is roughly 55,330 SWU — and that pushing that same material from 60% to 90% weapons-grade requires only about 564 additional SWU. That is about 1% of the work already done. Put the other way around: by enriching to 60%, Iran has already completed roughly 99% of the separative work needed for weapons-grade fuel.

This is why analysts at ISIS concluded, pre-strike, that Iran could convert its 60% stock into enough weapons-grade uranium for nine weapons in about three weeks at the Fordow plant, and a single weapon’s worth in two to three days. It is why the IAEA’s own safeguards categories classify 60% UF₆ as “direct use material.” The hard, slow, expensive part of building a bomb’s fuel is the journey from natural uranium to 60%. Iran has done that. The last step is comparatively trivial — if it has operable centrifuges.

And there is no civilian cover story. The only documented narrow civilian use for 60% material — medical-isotope targets for the Tehran Research Reactor — needs at most a few kilograms, not hundreds of kilograms. Power reactors run on 3–5% fuel; even most research reactors run on ~20%. As ISIS’s David Albright put it bluntly: Iran has no civilian justification for producing 60% enriched uranium, “particularly at the level of hundreds of kilograms.” A stockpile this size, at this enrichment, is hedging made physical. There simply is no plausible reason for Iran to possess this material in this quantity other than to keep open their option to develop a nuclear weapon very quickly should they decide to.

One honest caveat, because it cuts the other way. The IC quietly stopped vouching, in recent years, for the absence of weaponization-relevant activities — it dropped older boilerplate about Iran “not undertaking the key nuclear weapons-development activities” — even while keeping the “no authorized program” judgment. Israeli intelligence reads the picture more aggressively, reportedly identifying Iranian scientists exploring a faster, cruder weaponization path. So the weaponization line is blurrier than Gabbard’s clean sentence implies. The fissile material — the genuinely hard part — Iran indisputably has; the warhead is the contested unknown. That gap between what the US IC formally assesses and what Israel believes is the real substance underneath the Trump-Gabbard friction, and neither view should be sold as unambiguous consensus.

A development worth flagging, since I cite her testimony so heavily: Gabbard resigned as Director of National Intelligence on Friday, May 22. The stated reason is personal — her husband’s cancer diagnosis — and her departure is effective June 30, with Aaron Lukas named acting DNI. But it caps months of visible friction with the White House over exactly this Iran question, after Trump publicly rebuked her congressional testimony with “I don’t care what she said.” Her resignation does not change the analysis here one bit. Her testimony is the Intelligence Community’s assessment on the record; it does not evaporate because she is leaving. If anything, the departure of the official most associated with the “no weapons program” judgment is one more reason to understand why that judgment and Trump’s “weeks away” framing can both be true — because that nuance is about to get even less airtime than it already does.

So: “a few weeks from a nuclear weapon” is an exaggeration. But “no weapons program for 20 years, therefore no threat” is an equal and opposite distortion. The truth lives in the concept of nuclear hedging, and the media has simply refused to do the work of explaining it.

The Stockpile Itself: What It Is, and Where It Is

A few physical facts, because they matter for the “just send in special forces and grab it” fantasy I’ll address next.

Why the material is UF₆, and why it’s a solid. To enrich uranium in centrifuges, you need it in a form that behaves as a gas at manageable temperatures. Uranium hexafluoride (UF₆) is the only practical choice — partly because it sublimes (goes straight from solid to gas) at a modest 56.5°C, and partly because fluorine has only one stable isotope, so any mass difference between UF₆ molecules reflects only the uranium isotope. That is what makes centrifuge separation of U-235 from U-238 possible. Inside operating centrifuge cascades, UF₆ is indeed a low-pressure gas. But UF₆ has a triple point around 64°C — meaning at ordinary room temperature and atmospheric pressure, it is a solid: a dense, white, crystalline solid. Once enriched, the gas is collected from the cascades into steel cylinders, where it cools and solidifies. The 440.9 kg stockpile therefore exists, today, as solid UF₆ inside sealed steel cylinders.

How small it is. Because 60% material is fissile enough to require criticality-safe packaging, Iran stores it in small “5B-type” cylinders, typically one per protective overpack. Open-source analysis of the stockpile suggests the entire 440.9 kg of 60% material fits into roughly 16 to 20 cylinders, each on the order of three feet tall and around 25 kg. CSIS describes them as “approximately the size of a propane tank.” The whole stockpile would fit in the back of a single medium truck, or two pickup truck loads. That compactness is exactly why the “raid” idea keeps getting floated — and, as you’ll see, exactly why it doesn’t matter.

Where it is now — uncertain, but probabilities point one direction. The best open-source reconstruction is that Iran moved the bulk of its 60% material — possibly all of it — into the deep tunnel complex at Isfahan before the June 2025 strikes. A truck convoy carrying roughly 18 overpacks was photographed at the Isfahan tunnel entrance on June 9, 2025. Iran then backfilled and sealed the tunnel entrances with soil itself, before US cruise missiles struck. The IAEA’s Director General has assessed that something north of 200 kg of the 60% material is in the Isfahan tunnels; Iran’s foreign minister has said publicly the material is “under the rubble.” So: most of it, most likely, buried at Isfahan under hundreds of feet of rock and intentional fill, with the remainder under rubble at Natanz and possibly Fordow.

And nobody can verify any of it. The IAEA’s inspectors were withdrawn in mid-2025; Iran terminated its cooperation arrangement with the Agency in November 2025. Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan — where most of the HEU is believed to be — remain inaccessible. This is the most significant verification blackout in the history of the IAEA’s relationship with Iran. When Trump says the uranium will be “satisfactorily handled,” there is, at present, no inspector on Earth who could confirm exactly where it is or what condition it’s in. Are those cylinders in tact and recoverable, or were they crushed, releasing the UF₆ they contained into a messy pile of millions of tons of rubble? We don’t know, and the Iranians may not know either.

Why the “Special Forces Will Just Go Get It” Story Isn’t Credible

There has been recurring, multi-sourced reporting — Axios, CBS, NBC, The War Zone — that JSOC raid concepts have been presented to Trump: either seize the cylinders and remove them, or bring in technical experts to dilute the material on-site. Netanyahu has publicly endorsed the idea: “You go in and you take it out.” Trump has said the US has the site “surveilled.”

I want to be precise about why I don’t find the seizure scenario credible. It is not because moving the cylinders is hard. If you had access, a small team could absolutely move 16–20 cylinders — that part is genuinely easy. The problem is everything around that.

The only real precedent is Project Sapphire, the 1994 US operation that airlifted 600 kg of weapons-grade HEU out of Kazakhstan. That operation took a team working 12-hour shifts, six days a week, for four weeks, flying out on C-5 transports — and it was fully cooperative, coordinated with the host government, with Russia notified and the IAEA in the loop. Sapphire is the floor on what an HEU extraction requires. Iran would be the ceiling: hostile, hidden material, no host consent, no airspace consent.

Four constraints make a non-permissive Iran raid fantastical rather than merely difficult. Geography: Isfahan is roughly 480 km inland, ringed by IRGC garrisons, with no nearby permissive ground for a perimeter. Excavation: the material is under hundreds of feet of rock — collapse from cruise-missile strikes plus dirt fill Iran packed in itself — and digging it out requires heavy earth-moving equipment that cannot be sling-loaded under a helicopter; it needs C-17/C-5 lift to a secured airfield Iran does not have. Chemistry: a damaged UF₆ cylinder releases gas that reacts with moisture into hydrofluoric acid and uranyl fluoride — both severely toxic — turning the job into chemical-suit operations in confined tunnels. Criticality: improperly repacking highly enriched material risks an uncontrolled chain reaction, “a blue flash and a lot of released neutrons,” lethal at close range.

This is why CSIS has estimated such an operation could require hundreds, or over a thousand, personnel. That is not a quiet JSOC package. That is a brigade-plus operation in the middle of central Iran — which is to say, a land war. The expert consensus is unusually unanimous: one veteran nuclear-materials-security specialist said he has never in his career seen HEU removed in an uncooperative scenario; a nuclear historian called a retrieval raid “rather fantastical”; a former CENTCOM commander called it highly risky and possibly unachievable.

The bottom line: that material comes out of Iran in exactly two ways. With Iran’s cooperation — i.e., a negotiated, IAEA-supervised removal or in-place down-blending — or as a consequence of a full occupation of the country, which would require a boots-on-the-ground land war as its prerequisite. There is no clean third option. Anyone telling you special forces will quietly solve this is flaunting their ignorance.

What This Means for Crude Oil

Now bring it back to the only thing that ultimately moves the energy market: barrels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Here is where the contradiction in this weekend’s announcement is most visible in real time. Trump’s post says the Strait “will be opened.” Iran’s own state-linked media said something completely different the same evening. The IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency said that under any agreement the Strait would remain “under Iranian management,” that Iran had agreed to let vessel numbers return toward pre-war levels but that this “does not in any way mean ‘free passage’ as it existed before the war,” and it flatly called Trump’s announcement “inconsistent with reality.” Foreign Ministry spokesman Baghaei said Hormuz arrangements are a matter for “Iran, Oman and the countries bordering the waterway” — and that the United States “has nothing to do with it.”

And the contradiction is not only between Washington and Tehran — it is inside the reporting itself. The New York Times, citing three Iranian sources, reported Saturday that the deal would reopen Hormuz without tolls. Iran’s own IRGC-linked Fars said the opposite the same evening. Iran has also been reported to be working with Oman on a framework for a permanent toll system — which Trump has explicitly rejected, insisting the waterway must be “open, free, and without toll charges.” When three reputable sources can’t agree on whether the central economic term of the deal even exists, that tells you the term has not been settled.

This is not a small discrepancy. It is the whole wedge. Iran has, since early May, operated a Persian Gulf Strait Authority — a transit-permit regime that vets ownership, insurance, crew and cargo, charges a reported $2 million per-transit fee (payable in yuan, and reportedly Bitcoin), bans Israeli-linked vessels outright, heavily restricts US and other “hostile” ships, but grants passage to Chinese, Russian, Indian, Pakistani and South Korean vessels. The US Treasury has warned American persons they cannot legally pay Iran for passage, and US Central Command has run a reciprocal blockade of Iranian ports — reaching, on May 23, a milestone of more than 100 commercial vessels redirected and, in CENTCOM’s words, “zero trade into and out of Iranian ports.”

The reported MOU’s Hormuz clause is gradual reopening — not an immediate, unconditional restoration of pre-war free passage. That ambiguity is the entire game. Trump can truthfully say “the Strait will be opened” while Iran simultaneously keeps the Strait Authority, keeps the permit regime, keeps the tolls, and keeps excluding the vessels it wants to exclude. Iran’s own First Vice President has framed the sovereignty point as permanent: Iran “had given up” its sovereignty over the Strait before, allowed the passage of equipment later used against it, and “will not permit that again.” J.P. Morgan has estimated Iran could pull $70–90 billion a year from Hormuz tolls. States do not walk away from $70–90 billion a year because of a one-page MOU that defers every single substantive point of contention to a 30-to-60-day negotiation period that doesn’t even have an announced start date yet.

So what does this weekend’s deal actually offer the crude market? In my read: room to partially reopen the Strait, while the parties go through the motions of negotiating the substantive issues — issues that both sides have already said are non-negotiable. It does not offer a resolution. There is no logical basis, on the public record as of Saturday night, to conclude “this is ending.” There’s room for one side or the other to completely reverse its position on the one core issue (handover of the enriched uranium) they’ve both been absolutely adamant about being unwilling to negotiate on, but failing that extraordinary outcome, this looks to me like it was designed to hold the “Mr. President, you don’t have congressional authorization for this way” crowd at bay for a bit longer before hostilities resume.

The variable to watch is not the deal. It is the tanker count. If Iran genuinely permits traffic to climb back toward pre-war levels — and some Iranian signaling suggests willingness to do so, conditional on collecting its handsome tolls — then the global economic event that I believe is already coming could be meaningfully less severe. If actual flow does not rise toward pre-war levels, and soon, then that already-certain moderate global energy crisis gets considerably worse. If the strait remains mostly-closed for another month, catastrophically worse. Headlines about MOUs and 14-point frameworks will not tell you which path we’re on. Hard tanker-transit data will.

The Political Reality Check

This deal is not landing to universal applause even within Trump’s own coalition. Senate Armed Services Chairman Roger Wicker called a rumored 60-day ceasefire “a disaster” and said everything achieved by Operation Epic Fury — the US name for the war — “would be for naught.”

Senator Lindsey Graham warned that a premature deal would leave Iran “perceived as being a dominate (sic) force” and become, over time, a “nightmare for Israel.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo likened the framework to the Obama-era nuclear deal and called it “Not remotely America First.”

The White House fired back hard — Communications Director Steven Cheung said Pompeo “has no idea” what he’s talking about and is “not read into anything that’s happening” — which tells you how raw the intra-party nerve is.

The opposition isn’t only from hawks. Israel reportedly convened an urgent security consultation Saturday evening; the Israeli concern is precisely the one at the center of this post — a narrow interim deal that extends the ceasefire and reopens the Strait while leaving Iran’s nuclear program and enriched uranium untouched. Worth remembering, too, that the war has cost Trump intelligence officials before: DNI Tulsi Gabbard resigned Friday and her counterterrorism chief Joe Kent resigned weeks into the war, openly disputing that Iran posed an imminent threat.

I cite all of this not to take a partisan side, but to make an analytical point: people who want this war won, and people who never wanted it, are reading the framework the same way I am — as a process deal that defers the substance.

What Would Actually Change My Mind

I try to be disciplined about falsifiability. Three specific developments would genuinely signal something new — and none had occurred as of Saturday night:

A named senior Iranian official — Pezeshkian, Araghchi, or a formal Supreme National Security Council statement, not an anonymous source — confirming the 60%-enriched stockpile will physically leave Iran for a third country or IAEA-supervised escrow; a Persian Gulf Strait Authority statement that it will wind down or suspend its permit-and-toll regime; an IAEA statement confirming restored inspector access to Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

If even one of those appears in a signed text, it changes the calculus. If none appear, then what we have is exactly what I’ve described: April 7, Round 2 — a tactical pause that monetizes Trump’s appetite for a peace announcement while preserving every Iranian nuclear and Hormuz card—and likely meaning the Hormuz closure will continue and the damage to the global economy will be greater.

Closing Thoughts

Let me be clear about the limits of what I’m claiming. I do not know where crude settles next week, but I strongly doubt we’ve seen the high print for this crisis on either Brent or WTI. I do not know whether the MOU gets signed Sunday or blows up over a “last-minute dispute,” which is itself a live possibility — Iran’s own spokesman said to wait and see “what happens over the next three or four days.”

When the futures open Sunday at 6:00pm ET, the tape will tell its own story, and that story deserves respect regardless of what I’ve argued here.

But the framework I’ve laid out does not expire with Sunday’s session. The war did not start over the Strait of Hormuz, and it will not end over a 14-point MOU. Trump and Netanyahu’s stated reason for starting this was was Iran’s possession of 440.9 kg of 60%-enriched uranium, and the irreconcilable fact remains that Trump says Iran must surrender it and Iran says it never will. Until one of those two positions moves, every “peace deal” is a biding-for-time ceasefire dressed up as an ending, and there is ample scope for this to drag on for months. The global economy cannot survive months of continuing Hormuz closure. We need to get to a substantial reopening of the Strait—and soon—or the already-certain global economic disruption will become a global economic catastrophe.

Watch for either side to cave on its prior unwillingness to negotiate on handover of the enriched uranium. Watch the tanker count through Hormuz. Those are the real instruments. The headlines are just weather. I’ll be watching the Sunday open with the rest of you. More soon.

— Erik

Nothing in this post is investment advice. It is one analyst’s reading of a fast-moving geopolitical situation, written Saturday evening, May 23, 2026, and explicitly subject to revision against Sunday’s market reaction and any signed text that emerges.