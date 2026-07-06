Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

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stephen russell's avatar
stephen russell
Jul 6

Erik! Thank you for your ongoing advocacy and willingness to share your insights!

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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
Jul 6

Fantastic story Erik, thanks for putting it out there

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